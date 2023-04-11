Man accused of killing 5-year-old stepdaughter pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There is some justice Monday night for an Española girl killed nearly four years go.

Investigators found 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada’s body in the Rio Grande in September 2019.

They later determined her stepfather, Malcolm Torres, killed her and left her body in the water on Santa Clara Pueblo.

The 29-year-old took a deal Monday pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Torres faces 30 years to life in prison.

Sentencing is not scheduled yet.