Man accused of killing church security guard faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A security guard at Calvary Church, Daniel Bourne, was hit and killed Friday night in the church parking lot.

Police believe 35-year-old Marc Ward killed Bourne.

According to court documents, Bourne was making the rounds in the parking lot when he noticed a suspicious truck. Bourne sent a photo of the truck to his boss, and when his boss didn’t hear back from him, he went looking for Bourne.

Bourne was found dead near an arroyo close to the parking lot. Police believe he was hit and killed by the vehicle, and then dragged to the arroyo.

The senseless crime has many people mourning Bourne’s lifetime of dedication and sacrifice for his community. He was a former commander at the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

“It’s never easy from a department standpoint to lose a member,” said BCFD Lt. Robert Arguelles. “We call ourselves a fire family for a reason, so when we lose a brother or sister like this, even after they retire, it’s not always an easy thing.”

According to documents filed in court Monday, prosecutors believe Ward killed Bourne and then took off without any attempt to save his life. On Monday, they asked that Ward be held in jail before trial.

Ward will now have a hearing in front of a district court judge to determine whether or not he will be released ahead of trial. A hearing date has not been set at this time.