Man accused of killing church security guard pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marc Ward, the man suspected of killing an Albuquerque church security guard last month, went before a district judge Friday for his arraignment. Ward pleaded not guilty.

Police believe Ward hit 61-year-old Daniel Bourne, a security guard for Calvary Church, with his truck and then dragged him to a nearby arroyo.

Ward was arrested the next day and charged with an open count of murder.

Ward’s plea comes just three days after Bourne’s funeral at Calvary Church. Ward will remain in jail as he awaits trial.