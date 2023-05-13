Man accused of selling guns to high school students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling two guns to a teen who took them to West Mesa High School.

According to ATF agents, Marquez Martinez bought and sold 35 guns in five months earlier this year.

Many of them were reportedly configured to be automatic weapons, including one of the guns found on that West Mesa student in January.

Marquez allegedly had more than a dozen other guns in his home Thursday when he was arrested.