Man accused of killing 11-year-old boy to remain in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another suspect in the murder of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas will remain behind bars until trial.

According to police, Nathen Garley is the one who pulled the trigger – killing the boy outside Isotopes Park in what police describe as a case of “mistaken identity.”

A detective with the Albuquerque Police Department pointed to witness testimony during the court hearing Friday.

“During that time frame, Mr. Garley, who was crying at the time, did admit to his accidental shooting of the wrong people and he had accidentally shot the young little boy,” said David Small with APD.

Police say Garley and two other suspects – Jose Romero and Daniel Gomez – were targeting someone else following an altercation at the Isotope game that night.

They were planning to shoot at one white pickup truck, but they shot at a similar one instead.

“Mr. Garley then stood out of a sunroof as Mr. Romero slowed the vehicle, and began shooting at vehicle,” Small said.

11-year-old Froylan was killed, and his older cousin, Tatiana, was critically injured.

Prosecutors asked for Garley to be locked up until trial.

“This defendant is dangerous and presents a threat of safety to others,” said prosecutor Lawrence Hansen.

Garley’s defense presented no challenge, pointing to federal drug charges outside this case.

“Given Mr. Garley’s current pending federal matter at this time, the defense is not going to propose to the court any conditions of release for the court to consider, “said Marie Legrand Miller, Garley’s defense attorney.

For Judge Emeterio Rudolfo, the decision was clear.

“There are no conditions of release that would reasonably protect the safety of the public,” Rudolfo said.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that Jose Romero will also remain in jail until trial. Daniel Gomez will have his detention hearing next week. His hearing was expected to happen yesterday, but was delayed due to a shortage of defense attorneys with the Public Defender’s Office.