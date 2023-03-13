Man accused of shooting at APD helicopter to be held in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of firing shots at an Albuquerque police helicopter is too dangerous to be let out of jail, a judge ruled.

Ryan Kolpin had a virtual hearing Monday. Police said there was gunfire on the 400 block of Espanola Street SE and that’s why the APD helicopter was called to circle the area.

According to police, Kolpin shot at the helicopter from an apartment balcony. APD said the pilot had to maneuver to avoid getting hit.

Prosecutors said Monday his actions proved he was a danger. The defense argued the video wasn’t clear, and said there was no evidence Kolpin would not comply with the conditions of release.

However, Judge Bruce Fox agreed with prosecutors and ordered Kolpin to be held in jail ahead of trial.