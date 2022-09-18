Man arrested after attempted robbery at New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man was arrested after he attempted to rob fair goers waiting in line for food and put small children in danger when he tried to get away, according to a criminal complaint.

Mario Maestas reportedly tried to make off with a purse and a wallet Saturday at the state fair.

According to the criminal complaint, he hurt two people he was trying to rob in the process and then as he ran away he trampled two little children.

The father of the two children chased him down and allegedly kicked him in the chest and kept him from running away until police came.

Maestas and the father were detained, and the father was later released.