Man arrested after walking naked down I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police arrested a naked man walking down southbound I-25 this weekend.

Drivers headed south on I-25 Sunday really got an eye full as they approached the San Mateo exit.

KOB 4 spoke to one of them.

“Traffic was at a standstill I saw the police car with his lights on and that’s when I figured something was going on,” said one driver.

A fully-nude Nathan Duran was walking down the center lane before an officer turned on his lights and sirens, telling him to get off the road.

According to the criminal complaint, Duran didn’t listen, so the officer got out of the car.

“I was going slow, because I didn’t know what was going on. The police officer jumped out of his car and that’s when I saw the naked guy come around his car, and go after the police officer,” said the driver.

The officer fired his taser three times, but it didn’t slow Duran down.

“He tried to steal the police officer’s car he got into his car and tried to take it,” the driver said.

But then Duran turned his attention to other cars nearby.

“He stood in front of my car and ended up yelling at me, slamming on my hood, and he ended up getting into my car. And I don’t know if he was trying to pull me out, but he did get into my car, and that’s when the officer was able to get him out as I was pushing him back.”

A tribal police officer then got out of his car to help with the arrest. Duran was tased a fourth time after he bit the officer in the leg.

“I ended up helping the police officer get this guy under control a little bit,” said the driver.

It took all three men to hold down his arms and legs until he was put in handcuffs, and was arrested.

On Tuesday, Duran was let out of jail by a judge with the orders not drink or do drugs. He still faces multiple charges including auto theft, battery on a police officer and assault.