Man arrested by APD for fatal DWI crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving drunk and causing a fatal crash on westbound I-40 in Albuquerque.

A woman suffered fatal injuries and a man suffered a brain bleed during a crash that occurred around 3:38 a.m. Saturday. The two people were working on a Honda’s flat tire in the emergency lane at mile marker 154. Then, a red pickup allegedly slammed into the Hyundai parked behind the Honda.

Officers responded around 4:15 a.m. and found the two people. In the red pickup, they allegedly found Raymundo Jaquez-Barallasco with a strong odor of alcohol and “noticeably” red, bloodshot eyes, crying because his car was damaged, an officer said.

Jaquez-Barallasco allegedly told police he consumed “just like three beers.” A criminal complaint says he performed poorly during a sobriety test, prompting them to arrest him for DWI.

Meanwhile, the man and the woman were taken to UNMH. The woman was pronounced dead around 5 a.m., while the man was listed in critical but stable condition.

Jaquez-Barallasco faces charges of one count each of vehicular DWI homicide and DWI great bodily harm by vehicle. He’ll have his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday.