Man arrested for 2014 murder of Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they have a person in custody for the 2014 murder of Danette Webb.

Webb was found dead in her house after not showing up for work. Her friends got worried and went to check on her. They found her body tied up and naked in the living room. $3,000 in cash was in a lock box next to her.

Now, 9 years later, Lance Beaton was just arrested on a murder charge.

Court documents say the pair worked together briefly at The Rock at Noonday shelter in Albuquerque.

After her death in 2014 the shelter held a vigil for Webb.

“Homeless folks are kinda funny as far as being able to get close to them. Danette was one of those who had that infectious attitude and smile. She never met a stranger. It’s one of those things where the folks she met always got a hug,” said Danny Whatley, director of the shelter.

“I remember the second time I met her, she hugged me like we were old friends. She was a good, good person,” said Audrey Viera, Webb’s friend.

Police say Beaton seemed to be stalking Webb.

In the end, DNA linked Beaton to Webb’s murder.