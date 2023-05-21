Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Albuquerque bus stops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police have charged a man who they say dealt drugs to people at bus stops along the metro.

Police arrested Tyler Witt Friday following an undercover drug trafficking operation. They took nearly 5,000 fentanyl pills and 50 grams of meth.

APD says they began investigating after bus riders complained about seeing drug deals, overdoses, and medical emergencies at bus stops up and down Central.

Authorities say Witt was the “primary supplier for drug users at bus stops.”

Witt is facing multiple charges for dealing drugs and having a gun as a felon. He was released Saturday.