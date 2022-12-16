Man arrested for allegedly shooting at police during pursuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly firing several shots at police officers during a pursuit in northeast Albuquerque.

Jose Moreno was arrested and charged by Albuquerque police with aggravated assault on an officer, negligent use of a deadly weapon and evading police on foot.

Officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call about someone shooting at a security guard in the area of Lomas Boulevard and I-25. When they responded, police began pursuing a vehicle, which had a passenger in it who allegedly pointed a gun out the window and fired at police several times.

The passenger, identified as Moreno, eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, but the pursuit didn’t end there. Police say the vehicle continued to Zuni and Indiana, where the driver exited the vehicle and ran away.

The driver is still on the loose and hasn’t been identified.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Albuquerque Police Department at 242-COPS.