Man arrested for fatal DWI crash on I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 22-year-old Jonathan Lujan drove drunk and crashed into a family’s car on I-25 near Isleta Pueblo Friday night, according to New Mexico State Police.

Police say Lujan rear-ended a pickup truck, causing a rollover crash.

The driver of the truck, 66-year-old Hector Beltran, was killed. Beltran’s two passengers, a 39-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, were both taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said alcohol and speed appear to be factors in this crash.

This is Lujan’s second DWI in the last two months. Just last week, a judge ruled he couldn’t consume alcohol.

Lujan has been booked into jail and faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle.

