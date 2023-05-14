Man arrested for pointing rifle at bosque bikers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man and a woman say someone pointed a gun at them while they were biking through the bosque. They’re both OK, and the suspect is in custody.

Bernalillo County deputies said the two were biking at the Alameda Open Space and a man pointed a rifle at them from about 25 yards away and said “pow, pow.” Those two told deputies that they were scared for their life.

The suspect, Michael Sutherland, appeared in court Saturday. Deputies had to use a K-9 unit and a helicopter to find and arrest him.

Prosecutors have asked for him to stay in jail until his trial. He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery and assault on an officer.