Man arrested in chaotic scene near Albuquerque venue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is behind bars after Albuquerque police say a chaotic scene unfolded near a popular concert venue downtown.

Dispatch sent police to the El Rey Theater after a concert ended early Sunday. According to APD, a fight started and a man ran up. He then allegedly tried pulling out a gun from his waistband.

That is when he reportedly saw officers were there and ran. Officers never found him.

While breaking up the fight, police say an officer grabbed a man. They say that the man allegedly tried pulling the officer’s gun.

Police identified the man as Sebastian Smith. They arrested him and now he faces charges, including disarming a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.