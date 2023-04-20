Man changes plea in deadly 2020 car crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s been just a little over two years since a woman who signed up to serve the United States lost her life in an Albuquerque car crash.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Hassani pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter.

The intersection of Chico and Eubank is where Albuquerque police officers responded to a deadly crash one November evening in 2020. A crash that left Kirtland Air Force Base airman, 28-year-old Sgt. D’Andrea Smith, dead.

Police say Hassani, 22 at the time, was speeding into an intersection high off of weed and drunk when he crashed. Police say they found an open bottle of Hennessy in his car.

On Wednesday, Hassani learned his fate in front of a judge.

“Mr. Hassani operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and under the influence of marijuana a drug, and caused the death of D’Andrea Smith. Mr Hassani, is that statement true and accurate?” asked Second Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Fox.

“Yes, your honor it is,” said Hassani.

Hassani originally pleaded not guilty, but he changed his plea to guilty.

Hassani is facing up to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised, or regular probation for vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Judge Fox will be sentencing Hassani within the next 60 days. But, so far, it has not been scheduled.