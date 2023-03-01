Man charged for incident with off-duty San Juan County sheriff

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Farmington police charged a man for a traffic incident that ended when an off-duty San Juan County sheriff shot and killed his dog.

42-year-old Jamie Nino faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, two counts of passing in a no-passing zone and running a red light. Police issued an arrest warrant for Nino.

A video from Farmington police shows Nino’s car blowing through a red light and Sheriff Shane Ferrari’s white truck stopping until the light turned green.

Farmington police say Ferrari spotted Nino and followed him into a parking lot. Nino then allegedly exited his car, wielding a metal pole, prompting Ferrari to draw his weapon.

Seconds later, the dog in Nino’s car jumped out and came toward Ferrari. Ferrari then shot the dog.