Man charged over viral TikTok videos in New Mexico State Police uniform

A series of TikTok videos landed a local man more than just new followers. They also got him a misdemeanor charge.

New Mexico State Police tracked down Aldin Hamdy last week after his videos – wearing a state police uniform – started gaining traction. Investigators say Hamdy took the uniform from a Santa Fe dry cleaner while helping a friend there.

Hamdy told police he recorded the videos at the business.

An officer told Hamdy the videos were upsetting because officers are prideful about their uniforms, and nothing Hamdy portrayed in the videos aligns with the department’s policies or values. Hamdy told police he was just “goofing off” and would take down the videos. However, the videos are still on the account with thousands of views.

Hamdy is scheduled to be in court in early March.

A person representing the TikTok account shared the following statement:

“GTS (@get.the.stick) is a TikTok comedy page. Our platform highlights New Mexico topics using a satirical light. It is unfortunate that one of our actors, Benny Boostamadres, was targeted and harassed by state police over a TikTok comedy video. We stand by our right to creative expression. Most importantly, It is concerning how New Mexico police are ignoring serious crimes in our state, such as unsolved homicides and police corruption and focusing on TikTok videos.”