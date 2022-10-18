Man dies following assault near Albuquerque liquor store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were called to Freeway Liquors on Second Street on Sept. 8 after a man was found with a head injury.

Police said he was taken to the hospital and his injury was “not considered life-threatening at the time.”

However, detectives were notified on Oct. 14 that the man, identified as 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma, died as a result of a brain bleed caused by the injury to his head.

An autopsy was conducted, and his death was ruled a homicide.

“Homicide detectives are investigating the case,” said Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.