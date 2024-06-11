Man dies following police shooting in Española

New Mexico State Police are investigating after Española police shot and killed a man Sunday evening.

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating after Española police shot and killed a man Sunday evening.

State Police say it happened in the parking lot of a Walgreens. According to NMSP, an Española police officer was trying to approach a man in what he believed to be a stolen Jeep.

That’s when the suspect, who we now know is Jeffrey Martinez, tried to run away.

At some point during that encounter, the Española officer fired their gun. The suspect was taken to a hospital where they later died.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.