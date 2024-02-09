Man faces charges for fatal wrong-way crash near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way crash that left two people dead Thursday night near Santa Fe.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, dispatch received a call about a wrong-way driver near mile marker 172 of U.S. Highway 84/285.

While Santa Fe County deputies were on their way to the scene, dispatch told them a head-on crash occurred on the highway at the North Tesuque Interchange.

Investigators say a Jeep was going the wrong way in the northbound lane and hit a pickup truck going the right way.

The pickup driver and a rear passenger, both 26, died from their injuries. Paramedics took the two other passengers to Christus St. Vincent Hospital. No word on their condition.

Authorities identified the wrong-way driver as Scott Sullivan, 51, of Topanga, California. They suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Sullivan faces two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle, DWI and reckless driving. He is currently in the hospital.