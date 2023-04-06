Man faces charges for threatening DoorDash driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a DoorDash driver accused of getting his order wrong last month.

Around 10:27 p.m., March 30, deputies were called to a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood near 2nd and Rio Bravo. Deputies found a DoorDash driver there who had a gun pointed at them over a delivery.

Deputies learned the driver delivered the food and left the area. Then, the customer messaged him, saying the order was wrong.

The driver returned and talked with the customer. Then, investigators say an argument escalated into the customer allegedly pulling out a gun and asking the driver where his food was.

The driver pressed the panic button, which caught the customer’s attention. The customer then put the gun away, talked to the driver and left the driver outside.

Officers arrived and detained 21-year-old Braxton McCarty. After executing a search warrant and allegedly finding the suspected gun, they arrested and charged McCarty.

McCarty faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He appeared in court Thursday morning.