Local bodybuilder launches calendar to help mom with breast cancer treatments

As the cost of treatments mounted for his mom and his family, one local man launched a calendar to help her out.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For one local bodybuilder, his mom’s breast cancer diagnosis was a shock – and the bills were even more of a shock.

Daniel’s mom lives up north and drives around an hour to Santa Fe to access treatment.

To help ease her burdens, Daniel called up a local photographer friend

“One of my friends, Max Woltman, is a photographer, local in town. Every year, he puts out a calendar and we thought about it, ‘What better way to do it than something we’re good at?” Daniel said.

Daniel called up his athlete and bodybuilding friends to create the 505 Guys calendar for 2024.

The calendar features several athletes and bodybuilders in the area. It is available at two locations in Albuquerque – Pure Muscle Nutrition in Cottonwood Mall and Brad’s Auto Repair near Wyoming and Indian School.

All proceeds go to Daniel’s mom to help her with treatments. If you don’t want to buy a calendar, you can also donate through Venmo: @Janet-Garcia-319

Daniel stopped by the KOB 4 studio with some of the 505 Guys to talk about the calendar.

See Danielle Todesco’s interview with them in the video above.