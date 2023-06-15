Man linked to 5 killings faces judge in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A convicted murderer appeared in a New Mexico court for the first time Thursday, accused of killing an Albuquerque man in February 2021.

Sean Lannon appeared in court, charged by police with killing Randal Apostolan. Police say Apostolan helped Lannon load three dismembered bodies into a truck later found at the Sunport in March 2021.

Police identified the three dismembered bodies in the truck as his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, her alleged lover Jesten Mata, and their friend Matthew Miller. Then, police believe Lannon killed Apostolan afterward.

Lannon fled the state afterward, flying to New Jersey with his kids.

“I just want to ask him why? Why my nephew? Why would? What did they do that was so horrible? That was worth his life?” Matthew Miller’s aunt said.

While in New Jersey, investigators say Lannon killed another man, then stole his wallet and keys. Two days later, U.S. Marshals arrested him.

In December, a judge sentenced Lannon to 33 years for the New Jersey murder.

During questioning, police say Lannon confessed to three of the killings. Then, prosecutors charged him with Apostolan’s murder three months later.

Prosecutors filed Thursday to hold him in jail until trial. A detention hearing is pending.

In July, Lannon will appear in court in Cibola County for the other three murders.