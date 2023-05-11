Man livestreams fire in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — A person gave a raw, up-close look at the Las Tusas fire in San Miguel County on Wednesday.

Colin Masterson went live on Facebook to show what he saw in the rural New Mexico communities near where he lives.

“Oh dear God,” he can be heard saying. “I just can’t believe it’s happening again.”

He said he was standing in one of the areas the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire burned last year, as he looked out on the new fire.

“It’s just something to break my heart. This section of forest had escaped the Hermits Peak Fire last year,” Masterson said. “This place is so beautiful, and it’s on fire.”