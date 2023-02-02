Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, N.M. — A 64-year-old man has died after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Tucumcari.

According to New Mexico State Police, Stanley Hartt was walking on 11th Street, near Gamble, when he was attacked by five dogs, all mixed breeds.

Hartt was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said one of the five dogs was euthanized by a Quay County Sheriff’s deputy following the attack. The other four dogs were tracked down and turned over to Quay County Animal Control.

State Police said they are investigating to find out who the dogs belong to. After that, the case will be forwarded to the Tenth Judicial District attorney who will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.