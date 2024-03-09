Man now faces upgraded charge in deadly 2017 crash

A New Mexico family has new optimism as they hope to see justice after the case against a man accused of causing a deadly crash picked back up again. The man is now facing a murder charge and the possibility of life in prison.

These developments happened in court Friday, after the death of a woman in Gallup more than six years ago. A judge decided the case against Timothy Martine Jr. will move forward to trial.

He is accused of causing a car crash that killed 25-year-old Raven Livingston.

“Gave us a hug. Always a kiss on the forehead, but I never saw her again. I never got that hug and a kiss on the forehead,” Raven’s mother, Jeulina Livingston, told 4 Investigates last summer.

Last year, the family was frustrated that a judge had dismissed the case.

Now, Martine Jr. is facing a more serious charge – first-degree murder, which could mean life in prison.

Friday was an emotional day for Livingston’s family.

“I feel great. I’m relieved. I’m so relieved,” Jeulina Livingston said.

They hope to see Martine Jr. get a lengthy prison sentence.

“It took a very long time,” Jeulina Livingston said. “Staying positive these whole six years. My family is happy.”

On that cold night in 2017 in Gallup, Raven Livingston and three friends were headed to the movies.

According to an accident report, the vehicle Livingston was in turned left on a yellow light,

and Martine Jr.’s vehicle slammed into them.

Martine Jr. reached 93 mph sometime before the crash, according to the report. On Friday, prosecutors said he was going 77 mph when he hit Livingston’s passenger side door. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 mph.

Investigators said on Friday they believe the vehicle Livingston was in was going less than 20 mph.

Martine Jr. had alcohol and marijuana in his system and admitted to police that he’d been drinking.

Before Friday, prosecutors and judges had noted a lack of evidence,

Over many hours on Friday, prosecutors showed a lot of the evidence they may bring to trial.

“The defendant, in trying to beat a yellow light, struck the front passenger side of a passenger vehicle trying to make a left turn,” a prosecutor said.

The state had five witnesses, including officers, a crash reconstructionist and a medical examiner.

Now the case is set to go to trial, despite the protests from the defense. There’s no date set for the trial.