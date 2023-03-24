Man pleads guilty after crashing into Uber, killing couple

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The driver who hit and killed an Albuquerque couple riding in the back of an Uber on a date night has pleaded guilty. Joseph Urvanejo now faces up to 18 years in prison.

The crash happened in 2019 on Memorial Day weekend. Robbie Gallegos and Kristina Martinez died in the crash.

“He did everything he was supposed to — being responsible, wore a seatbelt, took an Uber — he wanted to have fun, but he knew he had to do it responsibly and this still happened,” said Kristina Gallegos, Robbie’s sister.

Albuquerque police believe Urvanejo was driving twice the speed limit and was drunk. It took prosecutors three months to charge Urvanejo, and then COVID-19 hit and justice had to wait.

On Friday, Urvanejo pleaded guilty. It wasn’t much of a deal — two petty misdemeanor charges were dismissed. He will likely serve years in prison when he’s sentenced. Sentencing for cases usually happens within 60 days.

Police did not fault the Uber driver.

Like so many families of victims, Kristina and Robbie’s loved ones will miss them forever.