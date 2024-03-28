Man pleads guilty to 6 armed robberies in 6 days in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Belen man pleaded guilty in federal court to committing armed robberies of six Albuquerque businesses in six days last year.

30-year-old Brandon Sanchez pleaded guilty to six counts of interference with commerce by threats and violence. Federal prosecutors say he robbed these six businesses:

Jan. 4, 2023: Little Caesars at Montgomery and San Pedro

Jan. 4, 2023: Subway at San Mateo and McLeod

Jan 8, 2023: Little Caesars at Montano and Fourth Street

Jan 9, 2023: Starbucks at San Mateo and Pan American

Jan. 9, 2023: Big 5 Sporting Goods at Wyoming and Paseo

Jan 9, 2023: Domino’s at Holly and San Pedro

When these robberies happened, Sanchez was reportedly already wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release. He was on release for conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammo, which he served 27 months in prison for.

Sanchez faces up to 20 years in prison for each count – or up to 120 years altogether, if given the maximum sentence on all counts.

Sanchez was arrested shortly after the January 9 robbery. U.S. marshals helped Albuquerque police track him down.

Marshals then conducted a 30-day operation in Albuquerque that led to 88 fugitive arrests.

