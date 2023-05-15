Man pleads no contest in deadly DWI crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash appeared in court by video Monday.

Prosecutors reached a plea deal with Casino Salazar on four charges — vehicular homicide and DWI. Salazar pleaded no contest.

Prosecutors believe Salazar drove drunk and caused a crash that killed Kevin Barton in November 2021. He was 19 at the time. Police said Salazar was driving nearly 100 mph on Montgomery near Morris when he ran a red light and crashed into another car.

That crash happened just days after Salazar was arrested for a separate DWI crash in Roswell.

Under the plea agreement, Salazar faces up to 18 years in prison. Because of his age, he will undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation from the Department of Corrections before he is sentenced.