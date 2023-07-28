Man sentenced for deadly 2019 DWI crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two local families have been living without their loved ones for years now. The people they lost made a responsible decision, but they’re gone because someone else didn’t.

Christina Martinez and Robbie Gallegos were killed in a car crash over Memorial Day weekend in 2019. Police say Joseph Urvanejo was speeding and driving drunk when he crashed into the couple’s Uber.

“He did everything he was supposed to,” Gallegos’ sister told KOB 4 after the crash. “He was being responsible wearing seatbelts and took an Uber. He wanted to have fun but he knew how to do it responsibly and this still happened.”

On Friday, Urvanejo was in court for sentencing. He gave a statement directed toward the families, asking for forgiveness.

“I understand that the accident that took place on May 24, 2019 was all my fault,” Urvanejo said. “I understand that the victims were doing everything right by taking an Uber. As for me deciding to get behind the wheel driving drunk, I was doing everything wrong. My soul will have to live with what feels like the heaviest weight of guilt and painful memories that have stemmed from this accident.”

At the time of the crash, police found his blood alcohol level was .13. Now, after COVID delays and many painful years for everyone involved, the judge sentence Urvanejo to 11 years in prison and five years of probation.

The judge said she knows the decision won’t ease the loss for the families, but she hopes it can start giving them at least a little bit of closure.