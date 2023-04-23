Man sentenced for deadly DWI crash in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There is justice for the local family of a young man killed in a drunk driving crash. But, the person responsible will spend less than 10 years in prison.

Matthew Shetima-Joe pleaded no contest to drunk driving and vehicular homicide. Shetima-Joe was drunk, speeding, and ran a red light when he crashed into 21-year-old Victor Sandoval at Wyoming and Osuna.

The deadly crash happened in 2022 as Sandoval was driving to his girlfriend’s house.

On Friday, Sandoval’s mother said her piece.

“The loss of my son Victor is indescribable. When you lose a loved one, especially a child, you realize every day that you don’t just lose them on the day you die, you lose them every single day over and over and over,” said Christian Sanchez.

As part of his deal, a judge sentenced Shetima-Joe to eight years in prison.