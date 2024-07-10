Man sentenced for shooting NMSP officer during chase

A Los Lunas man was sentenced to about a decade behind bars for a car chase a couple of years ago when he shot at a New Mexico State Police officer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man who shot and wounded a New Mexico State Police officer during a high-speed chase.

Caleb Elledge will serve nine years in prison plus three years of supervised release. Elledge pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler issued a statement saying, in part, “This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face daily in their commitment to protect and serve.”

The chase happened February 11, 2022. NMSP Lt. Jeremy Vaughan was on duty at a gas station in Edgewood when he was alerted about a woman in distress. As Lt. Vaughan approached a vehicle with the woman, Elledge fled, ramming into the officer’s vehicle.

A pursuit began, ending when Lt. Vaughan performed a PIT maneuver. Elledge fired at Lt. Vaughan, striking him in the neck. Vaughan fired back before Elledge and his passenger ran off.

The next day, NMSP agents found Elledge in McIntosh, N.M. and arrested him. They also arrested Alanna Martinez.

Authorities say Elledge apologized for shooting the officer. Agents also recovered the firearm used in the shooting.

Elledge was a previously convicted felon so he was barred for possessing firearms or ammunition.

Lt. Vaughan retired as a result of the injury he sustained in the shooting.