Man tied to Red River shooting will be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of three men tied to the fatal shooting in Red River is getting out of jail.

39-year-old Matthew Jackson was in court alongside fellow Red River defendant 41-year-old Chris Garcia.

Jackson is not charged for the actual shooting in Red River, but in a pretrial detention motion, prosecutors described him as a dangerous man who should stay in jail while he awaits trial on charges of carrying a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment and drug possession.

Investigators say Jackson was there when three people were shot and killed, and another five people injured at the annual Red River Rally.

According to the pretrial detention motion, a state police sergeant found Jackson holding “a variety of bloody clothing” immediately after the shooting. The motion describes Jackson as a “president in the Bandidos gang.”

“There is serious concern that if this gang member is released there will be retaliation over the shooting of a Bandidos gang member,” prosecutors warned.

Jackson was in court again Tuesday morning for a hearing on pretrial detention. Despite the concerns outlined in the motion, the judge denied the motion and set conditions of release.

Pretrial detention hearings are still pending for the two remaining suspects. Chris Garcia’s hearing was moved to Friday. The hearing for Jacob Castillo is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Castillo is the only person facing murder charges for the shooting so far.