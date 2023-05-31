Man to be sentenced for Jacqueline Vigil’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge on Wednesday will hand down the fate of a man convicted of killing Jacqueline Vigil in her own driveway in 2019.

Judge Britt Baca-Miller will hand down Talamantes-Romero’s sentence at 3 p.m. in Albuquerque. He faces up to life plus 31 1/2 years in prison.

Vigil’s husband found her shot and killed in their driveway in November 2019. She was the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers.

Last month, a jury found Talamantes-Romero guilty of all charges related to her murder. It took the jury four hours to deliberate and come to a verdict.

Talamantes-Romero is convicted of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon. He is also convicted of attempted armed robbery, tampering with evidence, larceny and conspiracy to tamper with evidence and to commit aggravated burglary.

