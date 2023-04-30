Manzano grad Jordan Banks signing free agent deal with Steelers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Manzano high school standout Jordan Byrd has reportedly agreed to a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Byrd went undrafted after a decorated career at San Diego State. He was a 3-time All-Mountain selection and was a 2022 Phil Steele honorable mention All-American as a kick returner.

Finished his Aztec career with 1,353 rushing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns. Also had 2,020 return yards and 3 touchdown returns.

Byrd led Manzano to the 2018 state football championship.