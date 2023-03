ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM is reporting about a dozen power outages around the Albuquerque metro.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, PNM reported that more than 2,000 customers are without power.

Customers can text #OUT to 78766 to report a power outage. Customers can also text #ALERT to 78766 to get outage alerts.

To see PNM’s outage map, click here. The map is updated about every 10 minutes.