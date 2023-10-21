Markana Uptown apartment complex prepares to open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A giant apartment complex in Uptown near I-40 and Louisiana is still a work in progress, but soon it will be home to many.

“It’s 246 new apartment units,” said Justin Stone, the senior property manager with Greystar.

Construction at Markana Uptown started about two and a half years ago, but by the end of the year, the goal is to fill it up. The midrise building consists of five residential floors and two levels of parking.

Among the amenities is a two-floor fitness center and two outdoor pools – all in a developing part of the city.

“The Winrock Center is now booming, revamping and remodeling,” Stone said. “We are in a housing shortage, so the owners did choose this location as a prime location, where you’re able to walk to either work or the different activities that you want to do.”

Living at Markana Uptown won’t be cheap, but the apartment complex will still offer some relief from the housing shortage in the metro. The property will offer studio and one and two-bedroom units. Monthly rent starts at about $1,500.

While the complex is expected to have tenants by December, construction will continue until the project is fully complete by early to mid next year.