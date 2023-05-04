Martin Heinrich announces US Senate reelection bid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Martin Heinrich announced Thursday morning he will seek a third term representing New Mexico in the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. Senator posted a video on social media, declaring his 2024 candidacy. He also touted recent achievements and set diversifying New Mexico’s economy as one of his next goals.

As of now, no other candidates have filed their candidacy to challenge Heinrich.

Martin Heinrich succeeded long-time senator and fellow Democrat Jeff Bingaman in 2013. Heinrich beat Republican Heather Wilson by 5.7% in the 2012 election.

Heinrich won reelection in 2018. He beat Republican Mick Rich by around 24% and former governor, Libertarian Gary Johnson by around 39%.

Before becoming a U.S. Senator, Heinrich served in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Albuquerque City Council.