Maxwell Museum exhibit celebrates Pueblo baskets and their ties to history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new exhibit at UNM’s Maxwell Museum is celebrating Native American history as seen through basketry traditions.

The “Conversing with the Land: Native North American Baskets of the Maxwell Museum Collection” exhibit runs through January 10, 2024.

The exhibit displays baskets that are described as works of artistry, complex thought, beauty, and use, which connect to where they were made and the use of knowledge and wisdom to transform their materials into baskets.

Above all, the exhibit expresses a long-standing commitment to nurturing and protecting the land for future generations for one to enjoy and use, just as their ancestors did.

Two officials from the Maxwell Museum joined us to talk about what you can expect from the exhibit and the special virtual components that allow you to become immersed in the experience.