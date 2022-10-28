Mayor provides update on major road projects in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A construction project will begin soon on King Boulevard between Wilpett and Unser.

“This is really, just, you know, a break in the infrastructure, the roads here,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull. “But you want to complete it so that it looks as beautiful from one end to the other.”

Starting in January 2023, the city plans to work on the roadway and add a roundabout in the busy intersection, to keep traffic flowing during pick-ups and drop-offs at Cielo Azul Elementary.

The $8 million project is expected to last eight or nine months, which the mayor understands could be inconvenient.

“But if we don’t replace the infrastructure, it just becomes more and more difficult to do, the more growth you have.”

Hull said close to 350 miles of road need to be replaced or repaired within city limits.

“I’d have to say, it was in excess of $60 to $80 million that we’ve put into road projects throughout the city,” he said. “We would just ask everybody, give yourself more time. Be patient. The orange barrels are going to go up, but, let me tell you, the orange barrels are a great indicator that we’re growing, and that we’re looking to meet the needs of the citizens.”

For more information on current and upcoming projects, click here.