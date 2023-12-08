Mayor pushes for Violence Intervention Program to expand to all APS high schools

Two years ago, the City of Albuquerque piloted the Violence Intervention Program at West Mesa High School.

The goal was to connect the most at-risk teenagers with the help they need to avoid falling victim to gun violence.

Teachers and staff refer students to the program. They refer students they believe are at high risk of involvement in gun violence.

So far, West Mesa High School is the only high school in the program. This past year, 27 students joined the program, which connected them to workshops and mental health resources.

“The trainer then tries to engage and say, ‘Look, here’s how we can help pull you out.’ Maybe there are some CYFD issues, there’s no one who has no income in your house. So let’s get you subsidized housing for your parents. Let’s get you diapers for your little brother,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Mayor Keller said it has had a positive impact on their school’s performance.

“One example is a senior who had both major and minor offenses. They had not reoffended, their GPA had come from 0.33 to 3.14, and attendance had also improved. Working with ACS and the VIP program, they were connected to resources,” the mayor said.

“This program I think is, literally, saving lives at West Mesa.”

Now, standing alongside Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder, the mayor is calling for the VIP to expand.

The cost of it is $1,787,136 for the 2024-25 school year. That money would staff this program at all 16 APS high schools.

The mayor said it’s a good investment.

“If the state can deliver the funding, we can deliver the results,” he stated.

APS and the City of Albuquerque plan to ask for this money in the legislative session in January. They hope the budget surpluses will equate to funding for the program.