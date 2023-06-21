MDC inmate dies following medical episode

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 42-year-old woman housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center died Wednesday following a medical episode.

According to MDC spokesperson Candace Hopkins, the woman was detoxing from an unknown substance when she suffered a medical episode.

“Life-saving measures were immediately undertaken by MDC and medical staff,” Hopkins said in a statement.

The inmate was later pronounced dead. She had been booked approximately 26 hours beforehand.

The incident is under investigation by the MDC Office of Professional Standards and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the sixth death at MDC this year.

“She was fine one minute, she wasn’t fine the next minute,” said MDC Chief Jason Jones during the Bernalillo County Detention Facility Advisory Board meeting Wednesday.

