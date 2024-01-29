MDC reports inmate death over the weekend

Officials at MDC are investigating after an inmate was found dead over the weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An investigation is underway at the Metropolitan Detention Center after an inmate died on Saturday.

County officials said Albuquerque Ambulance and Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue arrived at the facility around 10:12 a.m. and attempted to save the inmate.

Around a half-hour later, however, the inmate was pronounced dead. They identified him as 26-year-old Pete Salazar.

The Office of the Medical Investigator is now investigating the cause of his death. The incident is pending BCSO investigation.