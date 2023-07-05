‘Mean Girls Jr.’ cast members talk upcoming Albuquerque shows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting next week, some young actors in the metro are performing a family-friendly stage version of a beloved, future classic movie.

“Mean Girls Jr” opens Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m., at the Rodey Theatre on UNM’s campus.

The actors stopped by to talk about what makes it a family-friendly stage interpretation of the classic movie.

As you can see in the interview above, they and Danielle Todesco understood a particularly important assignment.

Click the video or click here to learn more.