Memorial mass held for late Archbishop Michael Sheehan in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hundreds of Catholics gathered in downtown Albuquerque Wednesday to mourn the loss of Archbishop Michael Sheehan.

The Immaculate Conception Parish was filled with music, prayers and heartfelt memories of Sheehan.

“We come together for this memorial mass for the late Archbishop Sheehan.”

Before Sheehan died, the former archbishop requested to have a special service held in Albuquerque the week of his funeral to accommodate those who couldn’t make it up to Santa Fe.

During the sermon, he was remembered as a passionate man.

“He followed church issues closely both locally, nationally, and internationally and had an opinion on all of it. And he would find out what your opinion was, and if it wasn’t correct he would fix it for you.”

A man who was adamant in fulfilling the church’s duty to help the less fortunate.

“He championed immigrants, minimum wage, early childhood development, and pushed for food stamps. These were not noncontroversial opinions, but he always took a position to love one another in God’s name.”

But he will also be remembered for his sense of humor.

“When I arrived in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in 2015, Archbishop Sheehan gave me a gift. It was a book titled ‘Death Comes to the Archbishop.’ I said ‘Thank you,’ but I really didn’t know what to say.”

A schedule of planned services can be found below:

Thursday, June 8

3 p.m. Rite of Reception: Receiving the Body

Public visitation to begin after Rite of Reception until 7 p.m.

7 p.m. All-night Vigil Service (Streaming online and on Facebook)

Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi

131 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Friday, June 9

11 a.m. Public Visitation Concludes

11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi (Streaming online and on Facebook)

131 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501