Mental Health Monday: First steps to boost your mental health

In the first Mental Health Monday segment, Kelcie Jimenez discusses the benefits of therapy and Mental Wellness Month.

With everything going on in the world, which we often share with you, it is important to check on your mental wellness.

That is why we invited Kelcie Jimenez to our studio to kick off the new monthly Mental Health Monday segment on our morning show. Jimenez is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor here in Albuquerque.

Kelcie says it can often be tough to take that first step to go to therapy but it is beneficial. However, she says these steps are just important for boosting your mental health.

Eating healthy

Prioritizing sleep

Exercising

Getting in nature

Limiting screen time

See the full Mental Health Monday segment in the video above and learn more about Jimenez here.