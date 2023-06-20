Meow Wolf Santa Fe becomes first Certified Autism Center in NM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Meow Wolf is the first Certified Autism Center in New Mexico.

Staff learned what challenges the autistic community faces and what they may need.

Meow Wolf reps say demand for this type of intervention is high. One in six Americans has a sensory need and doctors diagnose one in 36 U.S. children with autism year to year.

“A lot of the disabled communities don’t get highlighted and how common a disability is in our society. And so when we saw those and been working very closely with accessibility consultants through our design process, for our new exhibitions, they were the ones who highlighted it for us. And from that we know, we took it very seriously was like, well, we want to create an experience for everyone,” said Brian Loo, vice president of Meow Wolf’s Operations Development and Exhibition Engineering.

Meow Wolf reps say sunglasses and headphones are available to guests sensitive to light and loud noise. They also have cards for nonverbal guests to use.

They are also working on a know-before-you-go sensory guide for guests.