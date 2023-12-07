Mesa Verde Elementary School receives $20K from Kellogg’s and Safeway Foundation

The children at Mesa Verde Elementary School in Farmington celebrated Tuesday after receiving a donation of 500 books, boxes of Kellogg's cereal, and a surprise donation of $20,000.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – The children at Mesa Verde Elementary School in Farmington celebrated Tuesday after receiving a donation of 500 books, boxes of Kellogg’s cereal, and a surprise donation of $20,000.

It was all made possible by Kellogg’s and the Safeway Foundation.

“So Safeway has partnered with Kellogg’s for the past several years on book donations, on grants to local school and really just supporting the community throughout the year,” said Kris Staaf, director of Public Affairs for Safeway.

Toucan Sam was there to help deliver the good news and share some of his dance moves.

For Kellogg’s, the goal is to:

“Bring education and reading materials to the kids,” said Jill Elroy, a national accountant executive for Kellogg’s.

Staaf added the donated money will be used to upgrade the school’s amenities.

“The school is going to use those funds for playground equipment for additional books and really have an impact on the kiddos right here in this community,” said Staaf.

The donated books come from the Kellogg’s Feeding Reading program that allows people to upload their receipts from Kellogg purchases, earning credits for free books to donate.

Not only did it feel good to the staff and students at Mesa Verde, but it felt just as good to give this donation.

“I think the smile on the kiddos faces is the best way to describe the feeling today, and it’s incredible to be able to invite our new friends from Mesa Verde Elementary School into the store and to just be able to celebrate this great opportunity to give back the books, and I know they are going to put those funds to great use,” said Staaf.

The school was aware of the donation, but the amount they received had them speechless.