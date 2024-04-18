Meteorologist Brandon Richards visits Joe Harris Elementary

Meteorologist Brandon Richards was at Joe Harris Elementary in Rio Rancho Wednesday, teaching third-grade students about the spring weather pattern and why it is so windy during April and May.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Meteorologist Brandon Richards was at Joe Harris Elementary in Rio Rancho Wednesday, teaching third-grade students about the spring weather pattern and why it is so windy during April and May.

If you would like Meteorologist Brandon Richards or anyone from the weather team to come out and read or present to your classroom, you can submit a request here.